Part of Legon mall collapses

A number of people at the Legon Mall are injured. The injured have been taken to the Legon hospital.

Some parts of the Legon mall in the Greater Accra region have caved in leading on Monday (October 22, 2018).

Sources suggest that the 5 floor of the mall collapsed while workers were working the same floor.

One person who was working at the site died. Meanwhile, several others are injured.

The injured are currently on admission at the Legon hospital.

The deceased, who was the foreman on the Legon Mall project, is known by his moniker ‘Fabulous’.

The police are on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

More soon...

