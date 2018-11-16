Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong

According to him, most customers knew that the returns on offer were too high yet went ahead to invest with the gold dealership firm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

People who invested with Menzgold Company Limited did so out of greed, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said.

According to him, most customers knew that the returns on offer were unreal yet went ahead to invest with the gold dealership firm.

READ ALSO:  Former mine workers invested huge severance pay in Menzgold – Aubynn

This, the maverick lawmaker said, makes all persons who invested their monies with the company greedy.

“All those who invested in Menzgold are greedy people, how can you invest in financial institutions offering more than the rate normal banks will offer…?” Mr. Agyapong said on Adom TV.

The Assin Central MP also called for the assets of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah to be confiscated and sold to defray the debts of the customers.

play Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah

 

In recent months, Menzgold, which offers very high returns to customers, has come under the spotlight following several inconclusive tussles with the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Minerals Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ ALSO:  We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite licence to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed in September when SEC directed Menzgold to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana’s debt rises to GH₵170bn; Over 208k private jobs created Ghana’s debt rises to GH₵170bn; Over 208k private jobs created
MEST Innovation Market highlights Ghanaian innovation MEST Innovation Market highlights Ghanaian innovation
Here's the full 2019 budget statement Here's the full 2019 budget statement
BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts
2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta 2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta
Here’s how much the collapse of 7 banks cost gov’t Here’s how much the collapse of 7 banks cost gov’t

Recommended Videos

7 economic reasons to legalize marijuana in Ghana 7 economic reasons to legalize marijuana in Ghana
‘We’re young, correct us when we go wrong’ – NAM 1 begs SEC, BoG ‘We’re young, correct us when we go wrong’ – NAM 1 begs SEC, BoG
Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank



Business

Gov’t isn’t proud of hardships in Ghana – Ofori Atta
Gov't has settled 90% of DKM customers - Ofori-Atta
Why is Kejetia Market is not opened for business? - Mahama asks gov't
Budget 2019: Prioritise job creation, poverty reduction – GN Research
X
Advertisement