Surfline network restored after days of blackout


Telecom company Glo Ghana provides support service for Surfline to deliver its internet service but the service was halted due to debt issue which has resulted in a legal tussle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Surfline Ghana’s internet service has been restored, the National Communications Authority has said, after the service was cut for two days due to its indebtedness to Glo Ghana.

READ MORE: Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting

Intervening in the impasse, the NCA met with both Glo and Surfline to determine the details and extent of the issue.

“After various engagements, the Authority advised both parties, to refer all disputes between them to the NCA for redress and directives for further and external actions if need be,” NCA said in a statement.

The statement continued: “On their part, Surfline was cautioned to ensure that they meet all obligations to all stakeholders to avoid a repetition of such issues and to ensure that their customers duly receive the benefits of the services they had subscribed to. The Surfline network has since been restored.”

The internet blackout in the last two days has led to frustration among some Surfline users.

In a Facebook post, on July 31, 2018, Surfline apologized for the internet blackout attributing it to “technical challenges.”

“Dear Customer, we apologize for your inability to access our network at the moment due to some technical challenges. Our Team is working to restore service.”

“There are no specific timelines as at now. Our team is working around the clock to restore connectivity as soon as possible. We will communicate with you via SMS & Social Media when our services are fully restored. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

READ MORE: Leave 4G licensing to local companies- ICT Chamber to NCA

The internet service provider was established in 2011 but was officially launched in August 2014. It was adjudged the Best 4G LTE internet service provider of the Year in 2015.

According to the National Communications Authority in 2016, out of the 109,124 Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) subscriptions in Ghana at the time, Surfline topped with 81,325 customers representing 74.5 percent market share.

