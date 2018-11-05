Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Telcos increase cost of voice calls

The Telecoms Chamber announced that the telcos are decoupling the 2.5 percent NHIL and 2.5 percent GETFund so it does not affect their operations.

  • Published:
play

Some telcos have announced their new rates following the decision to adjust tariffs due to the VAT recalibration.

The chamber last month announced that Airtel Tigo, MTN and Vodafone will adjust their tariffs from November 1.

In regards to that, some telcos have started adjusting their tariff upwards.

MTN and Airtel Tigo have sent messages to their customers

A text message from MTN to its customers said that SMS Voice and IDD tariffs have been reviewed upwards by 5 percent effective November 2, 2018.

This means that if it cost you 100 cedis a month to make calls with your MTN number you should be ready to pay 5 cedis more for the same period and the same amount of credit.

Meanwhile, AirtelTigo has told its customers that their tariff adjustment shows that if they were paying 15 pesewas they will be paying 16.8 pesewas on telco’s Kasa Saa promo.

This indicates an increase of 1.8 pesewas more.

On its Double value promo, the tariff increased from 12.6 pesewas to 13.8 pesewas while calls to other networks from the same promo increased from 16.8 pesewas to 17.4 pesewas.

On SMS the cost increased from 5.5 pesewas to 5.8 pesewas on the same network. It remained the same on a different network.

Airtel Tigo and MTN have so far not increased the cost of their Data.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Ghana has said that it will come out with its adjustment this week.

X
