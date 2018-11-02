news

The Bank of Ghana has said that it will soon shut down microfinance institutions and savings and loans companies that cannot pay back returns to its customers.

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Awadzi, said the BoG is building a resilient financial system to make the industry more vibrant.

“We’re building resilient in the financial sector such that the industry can support growth as a result of the expanding economy. There are so many regulations that need to be adopted due to the demand of the industry,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Awadzi said that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has received enough documentation to allow them to prosecute directors and all those who are responsible for the collapsed banks as the central bank continues the clean-up.

In barely one year, the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of seven indigenous banks for liquidity challenges.

The GCB Bank acquired UT Bank and Capital bank in 2017.

Meanwhile, unibank, the Royal bank, Beige bank, Construction bank and Sovereign bank were merged in 2018 into the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.