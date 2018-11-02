Pulse.com.gh logo
BoG to sanction financial institutions that cannot pay depositors

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Awadzi, said the BoG is building a resilient financial system to make the industry more vibrant.

Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Elsie Awadzi, play

Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Elsie Awadzi,

The Bank of Ghana has said that it will soon shut down microfinance institutions and savings and loans companies that cannot pay back returns to its customers.

“We’re building resilient in the financial sector such that the industry can support growth as a result of the expanding economy. There are so many regulations that need to be adopted due to the demand of the industry,” she said.

READ ALSO: GRA bans storage of some selected items in warehouses

Meanwhile, Mrs Awadzi said that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has received enough documentation to allow them to prosecute directors and all those who are responsible for the collapsed banks as the central bank continues the clean-up.

In barely one year, the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of seven indigenous banks for liquidity challenges.

READ ALSO: Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoG

The GCB Bank acquired UT Bank and Capital bank in 2017.

Meanwhile, unibank, the Royal bank, Beige bank, Construction bank and Sovereign bank were merged in 2018 into the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

