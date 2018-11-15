Why is Kejetia Market is not opened for business? - Mahama asks gov't

news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned the government on why it has failed to open the first phase of the Kumasi Kejetia market and also continue with phase 2 of the project.

Mr Mahama was speaking to delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Subin constituency as part of his four-day flagbearership campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

In 2015, then President Mahama cut the sod for the construction of a modern Kumasi Kejetia Central Market project with amenities including CCTV monitoring system, police station, clinic, spacious bus terminal, fire station, and a crèche.

According to him the government he led saw the market development as an important activity because Kumasi has one of the biggest markets in the West African sub-region, adding that his administration secured funding for the second phase of the project as well.

“I thought by now, the market would be open for business, whereby traders at the phase two site would have been moved to the new place for the second phase to start but nothing is happening as at now.”

According to Mr Mahama, Kumasi is very strategic when it comes to business and the Akufo-Addo-led government must treat with urgency the opening and continuation of phase 2 of the market to enable traders to conduct their business.

He said Ghanaians are facing untold economic hardship under the NPP government and it is important that members of the NDC unite and work hard to kick them out of government in the 2020 elections.