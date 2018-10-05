news

Former President John Mahama has made fun of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the challenges it is facing in managing the country’s economy.

Mr Mahama said this when he was addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Tatale in the Northern Region as part of his nationwide campaign tour to lead the party into the next presidential elections.

He wondered when the governing NPP was going to fulfil all its promises made to the public ahead of election 2016.

“You can do all the propaganda you like to win political power when you come to the government; the reality of the people’s life will expose you,” he said.

“Where are the factories, where are the dams, where is the $1 million per constituency. It is easier to make electoral promises than to fulfill them. Making promises is easy, fulfilling them is a problem. That is what NPP has taught us. It is easier to give political lectures on the economy than to manage the economy,” he added.

He said the NPP government has led Ghanaians into untold economic hardship and the current situation of Ghanaians was a testament to the poor management.

In a subtle way, John Mahama chided the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, arguing that a good delivery on the economy does not make one a better manager of the economy.

Ahead of election 2016, Dr. Bawumia who was then the NPP’s Vice Presidential candidate made several comments on the economy at public lectures and other places where he got the opportunity.

The NDC tried to counter his claims at the time but the NPP won election 2016 with a landslide margin.

However, John Mahama, who is seeking to be President of Ghana again said that after almost 20 months of the NPP government, they’re unable to practice what they preached.

Mahama said “any economics lecturer can give lectures on the economy, but not every lecturer can manage the economy,” referring to Bawumia.