13-yr-old girl sexually abused and infected with STD by 29-yr-old relative for 2 yrs

Seeing her unusually subdued behaviour, Ama's teacher approached her to determine what was wrong. Ama handed her teacher a note that read, "I have a sexually transmitted disease and I am suffering from it. I wish I was a boy."

Upon learning of the abuse, the teacher reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old man. During questioning, the man confessed to the crimes. However, the woman with whom both Ama and the abuser lived bailed him out, complicating the case further. Since then, there have been efforts to frustrate the pursuit of justice.

According to Pulse sources, the alleged abuser reportedly put the girl on contraceptives, such as Postinor no 2 and Lydia.

The woman has accused Ama of being a "bad girl," claiming she seduced the man. Despite the case being reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), there are concerns about the investigation's integrity.

According to Syndny on X, It appears the woman is exerting influence, and the officer handling the case, a woman, has not been pursuing it as diligently as expected.

Attempts were made to bribe Ama's teacher to drop the case, but he refused. Following this, threats were issued, and Ama has not returned to class. Disturbingly, she still lives with the woman and her abuser.

Outraged members of the public are calling for justice and protection for Ama.

The case has sparked concerns about the prevalence of child abuse in Ghana and the need for greater support and protection for victims.

Actress Lydia Forson who for her strong views has been seen commenting on the issues

"We have a Pedophilia problem in this country!"

Here are other reactions

