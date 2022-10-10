RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

18-year-old man strangles mother to death for calling him bastard

Andreas Kamasah

An 18-year-old man who strangled his mother to death for calling him a bastard has surrendered himself to the police.

Strangling
Strangling

The incident happened in Ikakumo Akoko Community, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Ondo State.

According to pulse.ng, the suspect, identified as Tope Momoh, strangled his mother Stella to death in the middle of the night.

He then reported himself to the police on Thursday, October 6, 2022, where he was detained and arraigned.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, told the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure that Momoh confessed to the crime two weeks after his deceased mother was buried.

“…did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. I want the court to show me mercy,” Momoh is quoted to have said.

He added that the cause of the deceased’s death was unknown until the teenager confessed to killing her for calling him a bastard.

Akintimehin said that Momoh’s action violates Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

He then pleaded with the court to remand him to a custodial centre, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunnus, remanded him at the Olokuta Correctional Centre till Thursday, October 20, 2022.

