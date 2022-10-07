I beat her to death – 37-year-old lady confesses to killing 3-year-old granddaughter

Vanguardngr.com reports Okafor Anthony, the spokesperson for NAPTIP, as saying that the suspect was arrested at a primary school in Awka where she had earlier enrolled the victim and had again gone to collect back the school fees she paid for the victim.

"While being questioned on the whereabouts of the victim, she disclosed that the victim had died. The suspect led the operatives of NAPTIP to the scene where she disposed of the body of the victim.

"On arriving at the scene, the victim's decomposing body was found wrapped in a black nylon bag where the suspect dumped her in the bush around Hezekiah Dike Crescent Awka.

"The suspect claimed that the deceased victim is her granddaughter. The victim was reported to have died on the 29th September 2022," Okafor is quoted to have said on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The suspect reportedly told the security officials that her 19-year-old daughter left the deceased with her shortly after giving birth to her.

She disclosed that she beat the deceased some days ago and left marks on her body because she defecated in a bucket they used to have their bath at home.

“I beat her, and she started convulsing, so I took her to Kings (hospital). Getting there, she died, so I threw her body here,” the suspect is quoted to have confessed.