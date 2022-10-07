RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss’s 4-year-old daughter

Andreas Kamasah

An apprentice who inserting his fingers in the private parts of his boss’s four-year-old daughter has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Suspect in jail
Suspect in jail

The Special Offences Court at Ikeja of Nigeria’s Lagos State found Nwankwo Ifeanyi guilty of sexual assault on the minor back in June 2017 at her parents’ home where he also lived with them.

Read Also

The victim’s father is reported to be an electronics dealer, and the convict was his apprentice before he took undue advantage of the innocent minor.

“That you, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, about June 20, 2017, at 11, Joy Street, Ojo, did commit sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by putting your fingers into her private parts,” the charge read, as quoted by pulse.ng.

Justice R. A. Oshodi who presided over the court heard that the convict repeatedly perpetrated the crime on the victim, and she has since been living in pain.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why this year’s Christmas will be dry in Ghana

“The victim’s father deals in electronics, while the defendant is his apprentice who lives in the same house with them.

“The defendant sexually assaulted the victim by dipping his finger into her private parts, as the victim constantly complained of pain and reported to her father that the defendant did it more than once.

“She was taken to three hospitals, after which the defendant was arrested and taken to the Ojo Police Station,” the judge read.

He then jailed Ifeanyi for life.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wilson Gbli Nartey

Funeral of Ghanaian man who had 20 wives, 111 children and 500+ grandkids draws huge crowd

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Francine Jisele and her husbands, Remi Murula and Albert Jarlace

Woman who shares the same bed with 2 husbands in one house speaks (video)

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying