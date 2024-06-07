ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

2 arrested over alleged penis disappearances in Ada Kasseh

Kojo Emmanuel

The Kasseh Police Command in Ada has arrested Tayabu Eliazu, 35, and Assan Gariba, 24, for claiming their manhoods disappeared after shaking hands with a stranger near the Kasseh central mosque, reports by GNA has stated.

Penis missing (File photo)
Penis missing (File photo)

This allegation incited a mob attack on Abubakr Tanko, an Ivorian national, who was accused by the pair of causing the disappearance.

Recommended articles

Tanko is currently receiving treatment at the Ada East District Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, reported that one of the arrested men later claimed his penis had been restored but was not as strong as before, while the other insisted his had drastically reduced in size.

ACP Dzineku said "We told them that we are not medical officers, and so we can’t determine if what they are saying is true, but for now, we will keep them until the victim is discharged for interrogations to ascertain the facts before knowing our next step of action."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the police would arrange for medical professionals to examine the two men to determine the validity of their claims.

He advised the public against taking the law into their own hands and engaging in mob attacks, urging them to report alleged criminal issues to the police for proper investigation.

Tayabu, one of the arrested men, narrated the incident to the GNA at the police station.

He indicated that on June 5, around 8:00 PM, Tanko approached them near the Kasseh mosque and requested a place to spend the night, explaining that it was too late for him to continue his journey to Côte d'Ivoire from Benin.

He recounted how they presented him to the Imam, who explained that sleeping in the mosque wasn't permissible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men who were detained then proposed that he sleep nearby, as many others had done, so he could get some rest and resume his journey at dawn.

"We later bought some rice to eat as he was also eating by then; suddenly we both realised the shrinking of our penis, and we suspected him as the one who had caused it because we shook hands with him before going to the Imam," Tayabu stated.

He emphasised that they shouted loudly to attract the attention of passersby, who, without hesitation, joined in the assault on the stranger until the police intervened and took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Govt Hospital

Nsawam Gov't Hospital: Huge leakage during rainfall causes relocation of patients

The incident, which began on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, also resulted in over 150 homes in Gomoa Mampong being flooded

Chiefs say Gomoa East flooding due to contractor's refusal to pour libation

Heated Argument Between Interviewer and Hawker; Seller Vows Unwavering NPP Support

Used clothes seller clashes with interviewer: "I will always vote NPP" [video]

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death