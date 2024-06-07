2 arrested over alleged penis disappearances in Ada Kasseh

Tanko is currently receiving treatment at the Ada East District Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, reported that one of the arrested men later claimed his penis had been restored but was not as strong as before, while the other insisted his had drastically reduced in size.

ACP Dzineku said "We told them that we are not medical officers, and so we can’t determine if what they are saying is true, but for now, we will keep them until the victim is discharged for interrogations to ascertain the facts before knowing our next step of action."

He said the police would arrange for medical professionals to examine the two men to determine the validity of their claims.

He advised the public against taking the law into their own hands and engaging in mob attacks, urging them to report alleged criminal issues to the police for proper investigation.

Tayabu, one of the arrested men, narrated the incident to the GNA at the police station.

He indicated that on June 5, around 8:00 PM, Tanko approached them near the Kasseh mosque and requested a place to spend the night, explaining that it was too late for him to continue his journey to Côte d'Ivoire from Benin.

He recounted how they presented him to the Imam, who explained that sleeping in the mosque wasn't permissible.

The two men who were detained then proposed that he sleep nearby, as many others had done, so he could get some rest and resume his journey at dawn.

"We later bought some rice to eat as he was also eating by then; suddenly we both realised the shrinking of our penis, and we suspected him as the one who had caused it because we shook hands with him before going to the Imam," Tayabu stated.