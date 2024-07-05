ADVERTISEMENT
20-year-old man lands in court for aggressively begging for alms at school gate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, to which he pleaded guilty.

Aderopo, whose address was not provided, was charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, to which he pleaded guilty.

Therefore, the court president, Sukurat Yusuf, remanded the defendant at the correctional facility and adjourned the case until July 9 for the review of facts and judgment.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had earlier told the court that Aderopo committed the offence on Thursday at Sunshine Group of Schools, Oluyole, Ibadan.

Amusan said Aderopo went to the school to beg for alms but started banging at the gate, disturbing school activities when no one came out. He said the offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

