23-year-old lady arrested after boyfriend, 59, dies in her room during afternoon sex

Andreas Kamasah

A 23-year-old lady whose 59-year-old boyfriend died in her room during afternoon sex has been arrested.

Woman arrested
Woman arrested

The young woman, identified as Beth Wanjiku is reportedly in the custody at Kitengela Police Station in Kenya’s Kajiado County.

TUKO.co.ke reports that the deceased, Joshua Stephen Muirui, visited his lover on Wednesday, October 18, at her rental house along Balozi Road before his mysterious death.

Wanjiku told police that she had prepared a meal, which she jointly ate with Muirui before they mutually agreed to have sex.

“She prepared meat stew and ugali which they took for lunch. After eating, he requested that they proceed to the bedroom. At around 4 pm as they were making love, he fell unconscious,” a police report said, as quoted by TUKO.co.ke.

Sensing danger, the suspect called her lover’s friend for help to take him to the hospital. He was rushed to the Pona Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“She placed him beside her, but unfortunately, the deceased went for a long call on the bed. This made the report call the deceased friend namely John Kinywa phone number 072xxxxx to come and assist her in taking him to the hospital,” the police report added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Kitengala has initiated an investigation into the incident.

“Kitengela Police Station, his team and the DCI officers rushed to the scene but did not find any exhibits. The reportee was placed in custody for further interrogation. The scene has been processed and documented,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Muirui’s corpse has been deposited in the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

