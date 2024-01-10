3 Ghanaian siblings die after uncle fumigates room against bedbugs

The victims, two of whom succumbed to the toxic effects of the fumigation upon arrival at the hospital, were visiting their 66-year-old grandmother in Asawase for the school holidays. Reports suggest that the tragedy unfolded when the children, along with their grandmother, slept in a room that had been recently fumigated by their uncle, Anthony Frans.

Anthony Frans, responsible for preparing the room for the children's stay, allegedly used an insecticide tablet to disinfect the space against bed bugs. Unfortunately, the unintended consequences of this fumigation led to the untimely death of the three siblings. The grandmother was also affected but was later discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention.

Frans has been detained in connection with the incident and made his second appearance in court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. He now faces charges of murder, with prosecutors seeking additional time to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The court has adjourned the case to January 23, 2024.

