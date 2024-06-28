45-year-old farmer rapes 65-year-old woman during farm fumigation

The police charged Gbenga with rape. The Chief Magistrate, Dolamu Babalogbon, who did not take the plea of Gbenga, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Ekiti for legal advice.

Babalogbon adjourned the case until July 31 for mention. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that Gbenga committed the offence sometime in April 2024 at Ipole Iloro- Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the victim told the suspect to help her fumigate her farm.

"When the suspect got to the farm, he called the victim to bring the chemical to the site. On getting to the farm, he raped her," the prosecutor said.