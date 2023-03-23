75-year-old woman allegedly sets ablaze sleeping son, daughter-in-law and grandchild

The victims of the incident, three of who are reported to have died were sleeping in the early hours of the fateful day when the old woman set the house on fire.

According to pulse.ng, a source who pleaded anonymity alleged that the woman attributed her action to being starved by the victims.

“When asked why she did what she did, she said her son and her wife were starving her,” the source said.

A neighbour of the victims, identified as Korede Michael recounted that he saw their house on fire and had to break through the window to rescue them.

“I was the first person to notice the fire and jumped into the house before other members of the community joined me in rescuing them. We got a vehicle immediately to transport them to the government hospital in Akure.

“When we got to Akure, the doctors rejected the patients, saying they cannot take care of them due to the degree of the burn and advised that we should take them to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

“Unfortunately, the last grandchild, who was just two-and-a-half-year-old, died immediately after we got to Owo. On Sunday, the son and his wife gave up the ghost while the only grandchild left is in a critical condition,” Michael narrated.

