Akufo-Addo screams ‘eii!’ as dancing woman shakes big buttocks vigorously (video)

The President, according to the media house, was at an event organized by the Ghana Armed Forces alongside other dignitaries when the cameras captured him expressing amazement at the women’s dancing moves.

In the video, the women are seen wearing body-hugging leggings, with their beautiful figures well-defined, while dancing to entertain the gathering.

The energetic dance moves by the women despite their chubbiness arrested the attention of Akufo-Addo who was seated among security guards and other dignitaries.

He was all smiles while watching the moves, but the part that overwhelmed him was when one of the dancers turned her backside to his table and shook her ‘goods’ with shocking ease. He then exclaimed "ei!".