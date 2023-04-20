America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her (video)

According to her, she trusted her brother and her parents kept assuring her that he was doing a good job for her, so she rested assured, only to return to be woefully disappointed.

“I send you money everyday for you and your family so you don't mess with my stuff but you've messed with my stuff,” she cried, vowing to put consanguinity aside and ensure Obinna faces the full rigours of the Nigerian laws.

She disclosed that in order for her brother not to temper with her money and use it for the intended purpose, she treated him well including giving him money for his personal use.

The video has triggered reactions on Twitter for instance, with many users sympathizing with her while others recalled similar situations and vow never to trust their relatives with money.

@Inno4chi: I recall how the last son of my client (living in the US), aged over 70, sold her 2 Storey Building (with CofO) in Trans Ekulu, Enugu. I initiated a case with the EFCC to recover the sum. Unfortunately, my client didn't proceed later, for love of child.

@fidelis_diamond: If you make more findings, Obinna would have finished building his own house from the money sent to him.

@chy_omalycha: When i was a kid, A guy did this to his brother, he used his brothers sweat to bag chieftancy titles, Awards and lived large, All the money he was making, he was sending it to him He kept snapping other people's building and landed properties sending to him, SM wasn't like this

