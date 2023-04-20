ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A heartbroken America-based lady has vowed to cause the arrest and prosecution of her younger brother after sending him her hard-earned savings to build a two-storey house for her only to return to meet a low-quality structure.

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her
America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her

A video circulating on social media shows the Nigerian lady cursing her brother she identified only as Obinna and recounting how she suffered to save money despite heavy responsibilities, including taking care of her parents and other external family members.

Recommended articles

According to her, she trusted her brother and her parents kept assuring her that he was doing a good job for her, so she rested assured, only to return to be woefully disappointed.

“I send you money everyday for you and your family so you don't mess with my stuff but you've messed with my stuff,” she cried, vowing to put consanguinity aside and ensure Obinna faces the full rigours of the Nigerian laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

She disclosed that in order for her brother not to temper with her money and use it for the intended purpose, she treated him well including giving him money for his personal use.

The video has triggered reactions on Twitter for instance, with many users sympathizing with her while others recalled similar situations and vow never to trust their relatives with money.

@Inno4chi: I recall how the last son of my client (living in the US), aged over 70, sold her 2 Storey Building (with CofO) in Trans Ekulu, Enugu. I initiated a case with the EFCC to recover the sum. Unfortunately, my client didn't proceed later, for love of child.

@fidelis_diamond: If you make more findings, Obinna would have finished building his own house from the money sent to him.

@chy_omalycha: When i was a kid, A guy did this to his brother, he used his brothers sweat to bag chieftancy titles, Awards and lived large, All the money he was making, he was sending it to him He kept snapping other people's building and landed properties sending to him, SM wasn't like this

ADVERTISEMENT

@samuel_ishola: IMHO, 70% of Nigerians in diaspora fell/falls into this trap of siblings/families on their investments. Ironically, those who suffered abandoned projects by siblings are still owing some of us whom GOD used to save them tears, e.g 2 units of storey buildings in 15months with 60m.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

28-year-old Vida Ennin

28-year-old woman killed in a fight over a man

Police arrest woman for selling her 18-month-old baby to offset loan

Pure water seller sells 18-month-old baby to pay loan taken from microfinance company

strokes-of-cane (TheGuardianNG)

Judge sentences Okada rider to 10 strokes of cane for snatching woman’s handbag

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Man in police grips for blowing big money a bank mistakenly sent into his account