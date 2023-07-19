Angry civilians chase up notorious robbery gang and arrest the leader

The gang is reported to be noted for snatching mobile phones and other stuff from their victims while riding on motorbikes. A CCTV camera recently captured him and his gang robbing some people around the Adientem road, off Sycamore Hospital at night.

The latest operation that caused the arrest of Nii Addo was the snatching of the phone of one Mawuli Ekpe Peter, a radio presenter and film producer, popularly known as ABRO. The suspect and one other gang member snatched the victim’s iPhone 11 Promax around the Kojokrom Trotro Station entrance and fled.

He had parked his car around the YOU 84 area at Market Circle around 8:45 pm and was walking around town when the robbers attacked him.

Pulse Ghana

The victim raised an alarm and some bystanders joined him in chasing up Nii Addo and his accomplice before catching up with them around Dadzie Bakery Area. The victim then hit the robbers and the motorbike they were riding on and they fell into a gutter.

“I quickly gave them a hot chase along the highway and hit them with my vehicle. They fell into the gutter and one was able to flee but the leader was arrested. We realized they had already snatched the bags of over four ladies. We handed him over to the Police but the other one left with the phone. We got to the police station and he was already on the wanted list of the police. He is a notorious armed robber who is also alleged to have robbed some residents in Tarkwa,” 3fm.com quotes ABRO as having recounted to Takoradi-based Connect FM.

The suspect who is said to be in the custody of the Central Police Station in Takoradi was reportedly arrested by the Kwesimintsim Police Command from his hideout in Cape Coast in connection with similar crimes in 2017 but was later released.