Angry judge gives gateman 3 life imprisonments for defiling employer’s children

The now-convict was arraigned by the Lagos State Government for defiling the children, aged ten and eight.

Justice Soladoye sentenced him to life imprisonment on each of three counts bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration levelled against him, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“The defendant started assaulting the children, and the older child reported to his grandmother to caution him as he was touching the sister inappropriately.

“When the female child was asked, she informed the grandma that the defendant was also touching her brother inappropriately.

“The matter was reported to the CeCe Yara Foundation and subsequently to the police.

“The defendant denied touching the children but he is a liar,” the news agency quotes Justice Soladoye as saying.

The convict, according to the prosecution, committed the crime in 2020 on Jaye Oyedotun Street, Magodo, Lagos State.

Justice Soladoye said the prosecution proved sufficiently beyond reasonable doubt that Sunday indeed committed the offence in violation of Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

“The defendant is a sexual terrorist who ravished children, a disloyal worker, egoistic, a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable.

“His actions are beastly and he should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful,” Soladoye ruled.