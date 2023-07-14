2 men beaten and burnt for allegedly killing 63-year-old woman, police watch helplessly

When they arrested him, he mentioned his accomplices as one Nigerian and another who hailed from the northern part of Ghana. The Nigerian managed to escape but the residents arrested the other two suspects.

Holding guns, machetes and other weapons, they dragged the suspects away in the full glare of police officers deployed to the scene who watched helplessly. The suspects were lynched and burnt to death.

Reports say the Tufohene of Assin Breku, Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah, tried to save the suspects but the angry residents asked him to back off.

“What is worrying is that the mob did not have patience but killed the suspects. If they had taken their time, we would have found the killers who sent the individuals to engage in this act. This generation is really after money and we see these things on our television screens.

“The youth are deceived into believing that quick money is good and this is what is pushing most of the youth into engaging in these acts,” citinewsroom.com quotes one Kwabena Appiah, a resident as ahving said.