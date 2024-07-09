It is archaic for wives to use their husbands' names after marriage - Judge reveals

He explained that this practice originated as an English custom intended to diminish women, but its significance has waned over time.

"This practice originated as an English custom intended to demean women, but its significance has diminished over time.

"So we need to reconsider our adoption of the Mrs and the use of the husband's name"

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He questioned why women still adopt their husbands' surnames upon marriage, noting that the legal and social contexts that once mandated this practice have evolved.

"As old as the 11th century, married women were disabled from performing lawful acts. So if you marry as a woman, your husband's identity covers you."

"This was an English custom which continued for many centuries until the 16th century when Christian ideology was used to support it. The Bible says that women should submit to their husbands."

"Towards the 19th century legislation was passed to empower women to do some of the things they could not do," he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Osei Tutu further added, "If you want to use the Bible to justify it, you may get it wrong because nowhere in the Bible did we have a woman changing the name because she got married. Eve was never called Adam Eve. Jesus' mother was not called Mary Joseph."

He also highlighted that in Islamic tradition, changing one's name to adopt a spouse's surname is not permitted, underscoring the diverse cultural and religious perspectives on this issue.