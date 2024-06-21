ADVERTISEMENT
Armed men kidnap pregnant woman due for delivery on her way to the hospital

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pregnant woman, who according to her husband, was due for delivery was on her way to the hospital when she was kidnapped.

The victim's family hope for her safe return
The victim's family hope for her safe return [Punch]

Ogunbunmi, who was due for delivery, left her home in Oke Lantoro with the intention of reaching the State General Hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The journey, which should have been routine, turned tragic when she was reportedly abducted on her way.

The exact date of the incident remains undisclosed, adding to the mystery and urgency of the situation.

The alarming turn of events, however, came to light when her husband, Lateef, received a WhatsApp message from the kidnappers.

The message confirmed that his wife had been taken by unknown armed men, sending shockwaves through their family and the local community.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, issued a statement on her X handle, detailing the sequence of events leading up to the reported abduction.

"One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro reported that his pregnant wife, who was due for delivery, left home for State Hospital Ijaiye, Abeokuta. He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men," she stated.

The police have since been notified and have launched an investigation into the suspected abduction.

Authorities are said to be working tirelessly to gather any leads that could help locate Ogunbunmi and ensure her safe return. The community has also been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of residents in Ogun State, especially for women.

The family, meanwhile, remains hopeful for her safe return as the police continue their investigation.

Assuring the public that the pregnant woman would be rescued and her abductors would not go unpunished, the Ogun State Police Command appealed for any information that could assist in their efforts.

