Assistant pastor sets senior pastor ablaze after killing him while he was praying

"Assault on the prophetess occurred last week on Wednesday. The prophetess was in the church, and Lekan (Ogundipe) came around and met her. They had a disagreement. Lekan eventually assaulted the woman. He bit her, and that got the shepherd angry. Because of the way he acted, the pastor retrieved church keys from him. This past Sunday, there was a crisis in the church that almost disrupted the service. Lekan’s matter was also part of the issues that caused the crisis," a source is quoted as saying.

Fedehan, displeased with the assault, confronted Ogundipe and retrieved the church’s keys from him. However, Ogundipe, suspected to have been angered by the retrieval of the keys, then attacked Fedehan while he was praying.

"But on Monday, when the pastor arrived at the church, he was praying at the feet of the altar when someone pounced on him and attempted to cover his face with clothes. That led to a tussle. Pastor struggled to push the attacker away, and in the process, he got to know it was Lekan who attacked him. While that was on, Lekan reportedly picked up a screwdriver and hit it against the pastor in the face, killing him on the spot," the source continued.

"To cover his tracks, he dragged the body towards the generator, poured petrol on him, and set him ablaze. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t cover his tracks well," the source added.

After the gruesome act, Ogundipe allegedly ran to the residence of the church founder, claiming that a fire had engulfed the pastor in the church. However, suspicion arose when bloodstains were noticed on Ogundipe's attire and marks of violence around his neck region.

"One of those that arrived at the scene early observed blood on Ogundipe’s dress. The man also observed a mark of violence around his neck region. The man and the founder then tricked the suspect and kept him in a vehicle, and when the police operatives arrived, they handed him over to them," the source revealed.