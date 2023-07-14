Parliament sets up 7-member committee to probe leaked audio on plot to remove IGP Dampare

His directive was necessitated by a statement made by the Deputy Minority Leader, Kofi Armah Buah in which he requested the setting up of a committee to investigate the explosive leaked audio.

The Ellembelle lawmaker argued that a plot to remove the IGP purposely to make it easy for a ruling political party to subvert the will of Ghanaians must not be taken lightly, adding it threatens national security.

Earlier this week, a leaked audio emerged in which a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the ruling NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the leaked audio, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” Commissioner Mensa said in the leaked audio.

He went further to express frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.

“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person but they don’t want to listen,” Commissioner Mensa cried in the explosive audio.

ADVERTISEMENT