Bishop Herman graduate who's now drug addict seeks help: “I wanted to be a lawyer” (video)

According to him, his ambition was to become a legal practitioner, but he didn’t have any role model to emulate, so he naively resorted to “street life”, which crushed his dream.

The flawless English-speaking man blamed his teachers partly for his current predicament because according to him, they taught him well academically, but failed to guide him to lead an upright life.

In a video shared on X by SIKA OFFICIAL, the obviously frustrated young man disclosed that he sometimes spends a whopping GHC500 on drugs alone daily, and further revealed that at the time of filming the footage, which was a few minutes before 10 am, he had already consumed GHC100 worth of drugs.

Some of the teachers of the school who engaged him asked him out of shock how he raised such huge monies to fund his drug addiction, and he named the scrap business as his only source of income. He entreated them not to underrate scrap dealers because they make a lot of fortune from the dirty-looking business - which involves going from one dumping ground to another to collect abandoned metallic objects.