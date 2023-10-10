ADVERTISEMENT
Bishop Herman graduate who's now drug addict seeks help: “I wanted to be a lawyer” (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A 29-year-old Ghanaian man who claims to have attended and graduated from the reputable Bishop Herman College on a scholarship is fervently seeking help to set him free from drug addiction.

Bishop Herman College graduate-turned- drug addict seeks help: “I wanted to be a lawyer”

The brilliant young man who is now a scrap dealer entered a yet-to-be-identified basic school to share his life experiences and struggles that drug-taking has brought upon him. He advised the teachers to constantly admonish students against hooliganism and its attendant drug-taking.

According to him, his ambition was to become a legal practitioner, but he didn’t have any role model to emulate, so he naively resorted to “street life”, which crushed his dream.

The flawless English-speaking man blamed his teachers partly for his current predicament because according to him, they taught him well academically, but failed to guide him to lead an upright life.

In a video shared on X by SIKA OFFICIAL, the obviously frustrated young man disclosed that he sometimes spends a whopping GHC500 on drugs alone daily, and further revealed that at the time of filming the footage, which was a few minutes before 10 am, he had already consumed GHC100 worth of drugs.

Some of the teachers of the school who engaged him asked him out of shock how he raised such huge monies to fund his drug addiction, and he named the scrap business as his only source of income. He entreated them not to underrate scrap dealers because they make a lot of fortune from the dirty-looking business - which involves going from one dumping ground to another to collect abandoned metallic objects.

His story has sparked reactions, with some Ghanaians on X claiming to know him, while others advocate for help for him to attain his enthusiastic wish to break free from drug addiction and become a better person.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

