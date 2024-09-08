Black Stars are cursed - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Pulse Ghana

Despite reaching the finals three times since their last victory in 1982, the Black Stars have consistently fallen short. Prophet Oduro attributes this to an alleged curse, claiming that the team’s management are partly to blame for their misfortune.

"When you stand before your enemies and you are defeated over a protracted period, it means there is something on your head that needs to be broken. Like the way the Black Stars stand before their enemies and continuously get defeated.

"You can never tell me there's a blessing on the Black Stars. Tell the people who handle the Black Stars that there is a curse on their head. There is a curse on their head that needs to be broken. The team will be defeated and defeated until that curse is broken. All they know is to chop money," he said.