Body of young man in FC Barcelona jersey retrieved from local river

This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of another loss that has sent ripples through Ghana’s gospel music community.

Just two weeks earlier, gospel music enthusiasts were stunned by the sudden death of Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola, popularly known as Jake Young, a prominent member of the non-denominational music group Higher Praise Inc. Jake, known for his soulful performances, reportedly took his own life on a Sunday, just a day after delivering a moving worship performance with his group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Jake’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief and reflection across social media. A note, allegedly written by Jake, has circulated widely, adding layers of sorrow and speculation to his untimely departure. In the note, Jake laid bare his inner turmoil, stating, “I chose to do it because I don’t deserve to live. I failed woefully and nothing can solve any other mistake. I’ve been a dead man since 2022, and I have struggled my way through. As I gave my last worship in songs on earth to the Lord, I knew it was time to exit.”

In his words, Jake revealed a history of personal struggles, including severe health issues that he had kept hidden. “I have had 3 surgeries in my testicles and kept it hidden from everyone,” he shared, underscoring the depth of his private battles. His final note expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and church, sparking discussions around mental health, resilience, and vulnerability within the gospel music scene.

In a statement following Jake’s death, his sister, Susan Adjola, spoke on behalf of the family, expressing their immense pain and appealing for privacy. “The sudden passing of our own Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola has left the Adjola family in great pain. We are grateful for the love and concern shown to us, but we ask that you allow the investigation to take its due course and respect our privacy during this tragic experience,” she said. The family also confirmed that police are actively investigating both the alleged suicide note and the circumstances surrounding Jake’s death.

The family has urged the public to refrain from circulating speculative or sensitive information that might interfere with the investigation, requesting instead prayers and respect during this difficult time.