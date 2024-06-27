We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar has issued an apology to Kenyans for voting in favor of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

This apology comes in the wake of violent protests and tragic deaths caused by the contentious bill, which was met with widespread opposition across Kenya.

Namuar expressed his regret and acknowledged the leadership shown by President William Ruto in deciding not to sign the bill into law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar Pulse Live Kenya

Namuar’s apology

Joseph Namuar, addressing his constituents, expressed deep regret for his decision to vote for the Finance Bill 2024.

He admitted that the bill, which sparked nationwide protests, had caused significant distress and even resulted in the deaths of several protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namuar praised President Ruto’s decision to withdraw the bill, viewing it as an opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation.

"I laud him for the leadership he has exhibited today to show Kenyans that he can listen to their views. If there is a way we did wrong for those of us who voted YES, we ask for your forgiveness," Namuar stated.

"Also as your President's foot soldiers, we ask for forgiveness on your behalf," he added.

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto withdraws Finance Bill after MPs voted yes

The Finance Bill 2024, which proposed various tax hikes and financial measures, was passed by a vote in Parliament with 196 MPs in favour and 105 against it.

The bill’s passage led to widespread protests across the country, with demonstrators expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed measures. The protests were marked by violence and, tragically, the loss of lives.

Despite the significant opposition, a spirited push by a section of opposition MPs to have the final vote on the bill conducted electronically was rejected.

President William Ruto, facing mounting pressure from the protests, announced on June 26 that he would not sign the Finance Bill 2024 into law.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision was seen as a response to the overwhelming public outcry and the violent turn of events.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Upcoming nation protests

In response to the recent events, protesters have announced plans to march to State House on Thursday, June 27, to express their dissatisfaction with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT