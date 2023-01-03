Child prostitution increases by 40% in Koforidua – MP cries for help

“Child prostitution cases are on the rise in Koforidua by 40%. Children between the ages of 12 and upwards are engaging in prostitution. You must help us fight this canker. Some irresponsible adults have established brothels recruiting these young girls and sexually exploiting them,” starrfm.com.gh quotes Okyere Baafi as saying.

The news website reports that he made the call during the 31st Night Service at Methodist Church when he joined the Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III to fellowship with the church.

It is reported that young girls aged between 12 and 19 years who should be in school are mostly seen hanging around popular drinking spots, pubs, nightclubs, and around a place called Legion Hall area in the evenings wearing seductive dresses and soliciting money from men in exchange for sex.

Okyere Baafi entreated parents to take advantage of the Free Senior High School policy to ensure their wards get formal education to become useful to society.

The Eastern Regional Child Protection Committee (ECPC) which is equally worried about the trend urged the district assemblies in the region to enforce the by-laws on the protection of children to help safeguard the future of the youth.

According to an investigation conducted by Starr News Eastern Regional correspondent Kojo Ansah and published in June 2022, “some sex trafficking cartels mostly Ghanaians and Nigerians were trafficking young girls from Nigeria to Koforidua under the pretence of employing them in the hospitality industry but abducted and forced them into prostitution upon arrival.

“The victims were confined in Bula spot and Little Ben brothels where they were sexually exploited by the traffickers.”