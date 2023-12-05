CJ sacks judge for ‘sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution’ in divorce case

In the petition dated January 16, the petitioner accused Kwambena Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety while he was hearing a divorce case involving her.

The Judicial Service’s disciplinary committee’s investigation found that the judge was culpable of the accusations and recommended his dismissal.

Acting on the disciplinary committee’s recommendation, which was adopted by the Judicial Council, the Chief Justice, in a letter to Kwambena Asiedu, directed him to hand over all official properties in his possession, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary and go home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the Chief Justice’s letter of dismissal to the errant judge below:

I write with reference to the petition of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety against you, received from one Singari Diana Sadia, dated 16th January 2023.

In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, you were invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations against you.

The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you. The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th meeting held on 25th October 2023, the Council adopted the report of the Disciplinary Committee and decided that your above-stated actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

In accordance with article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, all members of the Judicial Council present at the said meeting, resolved that you should be removed from office for Stated Misbehaviour.

You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in your possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith.