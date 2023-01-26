Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

According to pulse.ng, Malama’s daughter, Aisha, had rejected the said suitor, but her mother thought the man was too good to be rejected, so she decided to grab him.

The marriage has sparked confusion, with her family registering their vehement displeasure about it and didn’t even give their blessing to the union they described as sacrilegious.

But Malama maintains that she did her due diligence and was sure her marriage to her daughter’s rejected boyfriend did not breach any law or custom.

“I didn’t do it with ignorance. I contacted clerics and they said it is not prohibited. When I contacted him, he agreed, but my parents and relatives refused to do the marriage rites. That was why I decided to go to Hisbah and we are happily married now,” pulse.ng quotes her as saying.

Malama’s uncle, Abdullahi Musa Rano explained why the family was opposed to her marriage to the young man, saying it brings the family’s name into humiliation.

“She mounted pressure on her husband to divorce her just to marry the man. We can’t do this shameful thing in our family which was why we refused to join them in marriage. We are not happy with what Hisbah did and we are reporting to bring out our daughter. We want the general commandant and the state government to look into the matter.”