ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convicts were found guilty of charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death
Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

Recommended articles

Those convicted by Justice Adedapo Adeniji are Jelili Kareem, Oludayo Oludele and Awodeji Muyiwa. The convicts were arraigned, tried and found guilty of charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Adeniji held that the prosecution proved all the ingredients of the offences against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt. He consequently convicted and sentenced all three of them to death.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Anifowose Buliaminu, for lack of diligent prosecution. Buliaminu was charged with receiving stolen property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on January 28, 2020, at Omo West Area, Osogbo. He said the convicts robbed and killed their victim, Adebayo Mukaila.

“They were later arrested and charged to court of offences bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms,” Ogunleye said.

The prosecution counsel said that the offences of conspiracy and murder contravened sections 516, and 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Vol 2, Laws of Osun, 2002.

According to him, the offence of armed robbery contravenes Section 6(b) and is punishable under Section 1(2)(a)&(b) of the Robbery & Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The offences of unlawful possession of firearms, according to him, also contravene Section 27(1)(b)(ii) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R11, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogunleye, along with his colleague, Ibukun Adeoye, had called four witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove the offences against the convicts during the trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunyani dog meat sellers lament low sales, plead for dedicated market

Sunyani dog meat sellers lament low sales, plead for dedicated market

27 die in Indian stampede [NAN]

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]

Court sentences 5 men to death for kidnapping and killing herder

The commander is a suspect in the murder of two brothers (image used for illustrative purpose only) [Times Now]

Vigilante leader caught with 2 human skulls arrested on suspicion of murder