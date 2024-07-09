Court finds 3 guilty of armed robbery & murder, sentence them to death

Those convicted by Justice Adedapo Adeniji are Jelili Kareem, Oludayo Oludele and Awodeji Muyiwa. The convicts were arraigned, tried and found guilty of charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Adeniji held that the prosecution proved all the ingredients of the offences against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt. He consequently convicted and sentenced all three of them to death.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Anifowose Buliaminu, for lack of diligent prosecution. Buliaminu was charged with receiving stolen property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on January 28, 2020, at Omo West Area, Osogbo. He said the convicts robbed and killed their victim, Adebayo Mukaila.

“They were later arrested and charged to court of offences bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms,” Ogunleye said.

The prosecution counsel said that the offences of conspiracy and murder contravened sections 516, and 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Vol 2, Laws of Osun, 2002.

According to him, the offence of armed robbery contravenes Section 6(b) and is punishable under Section 1(2)(a)&(b) of the Robbery & Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The offences of unlawful possession of firearms, according to him, also contravene Section 27(1)(b)(ii) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R11, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT