Court jails Nigerian man 450 days for trying to get Ghanaian passport twice

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the court sentenced him on his own plea without an option of a fine.

The convict was arrested on January 4, 2023, at the Accra Passport Application Centre, around Tema Station in Accra.

The Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Immigration Adolf Assenso told the court that the accused person was undergoing the process of acquiring a Ghanaian Passport when officials of the Ghana Immigration Service suspected that he was not a Ghanaian as he claimed.

He was subsequently referred to the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters for further investigations.

There, it was detected that the accused person had earlier been arrested for the same offence on November 17, 2022, at the Premium Passport Application Centre (Premium PAC), Circle Accra.

The accused person was granted service enquiry bail and was later charged with the offence of attempting to obtain a Ghanaian passport by false declaration contrary to Section 52 of the Ghana Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) on December 8, 2022.

He was to appear before the Kaneshie District Court 1 on December 2022 for prosecution but he refused to appear.