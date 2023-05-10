Court remands teacher who allegedly defiled 3 pupils during extra classes

3news.com reports that he organized extra classes for his pupils in his house in January without the knowledge of the school authorities, claiming that he needed to complete the syllabus for the academic year.

During the unauthorized extra classes, Ansu defiled three of the pupils aged between eight and nine years and threatened to kill them if they disclosed their ordeal to anyone.

However, his cover was blown thanks to the observance of the parents of the victims.

“After some weeks of the alleged sexual assault, the parents of the victims noticed abnormal blood discharges from their daughters’ private part and upon interrogation, they disclosed the ordeal.

“A report was made to the police at Sehwi Asawinso and a medical form was issued to the complainants to take the victims to any government hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement, all of which corroborated the defilement claims.

“The accused person was subsequently arrested and was charged with three offences: i) threat of death contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], ii) defilement contrary to Section 101 of Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], and iii) threat of harm contrary to Section 74 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29] and was put before the Bibiani Circuit Court,” 3news.com reports.