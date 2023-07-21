Court slaps Deborah with GHC6,000, sets free First Atlantic Bank in side chick case

According to Graphic Online, the bank’s lawyer had asked the court to award a cost of GH¢50,000 but Adablah’s lawyer pleaded for a reduction to GH¢5,000.

Due to several interim applications impeding the proceedings, the substantive lawsuit is currently pending.

Currently, Deborah’s lawyer has filed an interim application asking the court to set aside the court’s order asking her to hand over the car to the court’s registry while Nimako on the other hand has filed an interim application to commit her to prison for contempt.

Background:

Deborah Seyram Adablah's suit, filed on Monday, January 23, 2023, alleges that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she refers to as her "sugar daddy," made several promises to her. According to the plaintiff, Nimako agreed to buy her the car, pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.

The plaintiff claims that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year. Additionally, she asserts that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.

The plaintiff is seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years' accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant