Don't fear dating us; we're more loving and caring- Single mom to young men

"Young men, like some, are ashamed to go out with single mothers," she said. "If you are a man who likes single mothers, we have sympathy, we are caring. I'm proud to be a single mother and I hustle before I eat. If you see me as a single mother, don't think I'm a bad person. We also need love because we have hearts more than any other women."

Pulse Ghana

She emphasised that single mothers are often unfairly judged but possess a deeper understanding of relationships due to their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They think because we are born one, they won't take us anywhere. But we've gone through pains, so when we're in relationships, we know how to build them. Love us too because we are also human."

Read Also : 10 important things to know about dating a single mother

When it comes to finding a partner, she prioritises character over appearance. "I don't care about structure; all I need is a good character, someone who will accept both me and my child. Some men won't accept your child, but if I find one who will, then I'm willing to accept that."

Regarding age preferences, she mentioned, "I don't like young men because they give broken hearts. I prefer someone between 40 and 45, who can support me and my child."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her message is clear: single mothers are deserving of love and respect, and they have much to offer in relationships.

Single mothers in Ghana face significant social and economic challenges, often stemming from cultural stigmas and limited access to resources. Despite these hardships, many single mothers exhibit remarkable resilience and resourcefulness, engaging in various forms of entrepreneurship and informal work to support their children