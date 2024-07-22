ADVERTISEMENT
Don't fear dating us; we're more loving and caring- Single mom to young men

Gideon Nicholas Day

A trader and single mother shared her heartfelt message to young men hesitant to date single mothers. She expressed her frustration over the stigma attached to dating single mums and highlighted the love and care they can offer.

In a street interview with Nana Day on Pulse Vox Pop, the single mother opened up about the misconceptions surrounding single mothers and dating.

"Young men, like some, are ashamed to go out with single mothers," she said. "If you are a man who likes single mothers, we have sympathy, we are caring. I'm proud to be a single mother and I hustle before I eat. If you see me as a single mother, don't think I'm a bad person. We also need love because we have hearts more than any other women."

She emphasised that single mothers are often unfairly judged but possess a deeper understanding of relationships due to their experiences.

"They think because we are born one, they won't take us anywhere. But we've gone through pains, so when we're in relationships, we know how to build them. Love us too because we are also human."

When it comes to finding a partner, she prioritises character over appearance. "I don't care about structure; all I need is a good character, someone who will accept both me and my child. Some men won't accept your child, but if I find one who will, then I'm willing to accept that."

Regarding age preferences, she mentioned, "I don't like young men because they give broken hearts. I prefer someone between 40 and 45, who can support me and my child."

Her message is clear: single mothers are deserving of love and respect, and they have much to offer in relationships.

Single mothers in Ghana face significant social and economic challenges, often stemming from cultural stigmas and limited access to resources. Despite these hardships, many single mothers exhibit remarkable resilience and resourcefulness, engaging in various forms of entrepreneurship and informal work to support their children

However, the societal perception of single motherhood is slowly changing, with increased recognition of the capabilities and contributions of single mothers to their families and society at large

