Don’t marry before age 40, if you’re smart, never get married - Barker-Vormawor advises

Andreas Kamasah

FixTheCountry Ghana convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has stirred controversy following his advice that unmarried people avoid marriage before the age of forty or avoid it completely.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor for #FixTheCountry movement
The lawyer and social activist said this in a post on his Facebook wall on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

His followers expressed divergent views on the post, with many people agreeing with the suggestion, while others said they were left confused and needed further explanation to help them decide.

Barker-Vormawor’s school of thought appeared to be counterintuitive because it had always been recommended that people marry young, and give birth early enough to be able to fulfil their responsibilities to the children before they go on pension or have no more strength to do so.

However, failed marriages and lingering trauma, lessons from other people’s collapsed unions, expensiveness of weddings and dowries, among other things have made marriage a scarecrow to most young people.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) report, 405,090 people in Ghana have separated from their spouses, compared to 553,065 who have had their marriages dissolved. These numbers were gathered through interviews conducted with participants of the 2021 PHC, which ran from June 27 to August 15, 2021.

