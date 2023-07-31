Don’t marry before age 40, if you’re smart, never get married - Barker-Vormawor advises

His followers expressed divergent views on the post, with many people agreeing with the suggestion, while others said they were left confused and needed further explanation to help them decide.

Barker-Vormawor’s school of thought appeared to be counterintuitive because it had always been recommended that people marry young, and give birth early enough to be able to fulfil their responsibilities to the children before they go on pension or have no more strength to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, failed marriages and lingering trauma, lessons from other people’s collapsed unions, expensiveness of weddings and dowries, among other things have made marriage a scarecrow to most young people.