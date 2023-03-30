ADVERTISEMENT
ECG staff steal GH¢2.1 million to buy houses,cars as company struggles for money to survive

Andreas Kamasah

It has emerged that some former staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have allegedly sold prepaid credit without accounting for the funds and then shared the monies among themselves to the tune of GH¢2.1 million while the company struggles for survival and owes power generators billions of dollars.

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

The suspects have been arraigned and charged with counts of stealing and money laundering.

Per the facts of the case as reported by citinewsroom.com, the first accused person Ali Nansii Shaibu who was a computer programmer at the ICT department of ECG at the headquarters acted in concert with the other accused persons to sell prepaid credits and share the proceeds without accounting the monies.

“The two other ECG officers in the case are Grace Gardener a cashier at the ECG Kasoa branch and Anthony Quaye a technician at the ECG Kasoa branch.

“Ibrahim Baba Adams who is the fourth accused person is a technician at Ghana Electrometer Company, a private entity tasked by ECG to distribute prepaid credit.

“The other six accused persons are private prepaid vendors of the ECG.

“The accused persons according to the prosecution used the proceeds of their crimes to purchase a Toyota Highlander Station Wagon, an unregistered Mercedes Benz saloon car and two houses, one located at Amasaman and the other at Bohyen junction in Kumasi belonging to the first accused person hence the money laundering charges.

“The prosecution indicated that the accused persons admitted the crime and have since returned GH¢282, 600.

“The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty and were remanded into police custody,” the news website reports.

Meanwhile, the ECG has been embarking on a nationwide debt collection exercise in the past few days, which saw some big companies, both private and state-owned ones being disconnected from the national grid for owing millions of Ghana cedis to the power service provider.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.
