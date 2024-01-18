Elvis Afriyie Ankrah offers clarification on viral oath-swearing video

“It is yet another example of how seriously I took my role and how committed I was to ensure that we did our work with the utmost integrity in the interest of our party and its members and supporters,” Afriyie Ankrah said.

The controversial footage shows Ankrah, dressed in a white kaftan, presiding over the ceremony with a white cloth laid on the floor. Participants stand on the white cloth before him, holding a long, shiny sword, as they take turns solemnly reciting the oath. The pledge involves a commitment not to compromise the party's interests for personal gain in the upcoming elections, with dire consequences if they were to break their vow.

The oath concludes with participants saying, “As I hold this sword, I swear that if I compromise and sell out my party in exchange for money in the next election, may I die and my first child also die, so help me God.”

In his statement, Ankrah emphasized that the video had no association with the current party's national executives or officials responsible for managing the upcoming 2024 general elections.

"I also call on our members and supporters to rally behind our party officials and support our national officers in our quest to win the next elections and deliver the people of Ghana from the hardships and misgovernance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government," he added.

He maintains that the oath ceremony was a demonstration of his dedication to the party and should not be misconstrued.