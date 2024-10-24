Enugu man arrested for burying his abroad-bound son alive

The incident took place in Ugbaike, Enugu Ezike, within the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area last week.

Chikwado had recently received a visa to travel abroad and returned home to share the news with his father, who insisted on performing a fortification ritual for his son’s success.

Odugu allegedly instructed that Chikwado be buried alive for one hour and 30 minutes as part of the ritual. Unfortunately, when he was exhumed after the time elapsed, he was found unresponsive.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the arrests, stating that both Odugu, 48, and Uwakwe Eze, 67, are being charged with conspiracy and murder.

Ndukwe's statement outlined that the father took his son to the native doctor's shrine for the ritual, where the fatal incident occurred.

“The incident is alleged to have occurred when Uwakwe Eze took his son to the native doctor’s shrine for rituals intended to fortify him with charms. However, during the ritual, the deceased was buried in a coffin but he unfortunately died in the process,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

After the ritual, Chikwado was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His body has been placed in a mortuary for preservation and an autopsy.

According to Ndukwe, the native doctor confessed to the incident and mentioned previous similar rituals, attributing the death to Chikwado's failure to follow specific ritual guidelines he had provided.

