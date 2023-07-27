ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Female SHS graduate who took part in NSMQ works in drinking spot, can't go to university

Andreas Kamasah

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, a brilliant graduate of the Navrongo Senior High School who represented her school in the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has now become an alcohol retailer in a drinking shop to survive although she passed her West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) well.

Brilliant female SHS graduate who participated in NSMQ now sells alcohol in drinking spot
Brilliant female SHS graduate who participated in NSMQ now sells alcohol in drinking spot

Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni brought her plight to public attention on his birthday, seeking help for her to realise her dream of proceeding to the university.

Recommended articles

According to him, Jennifer worked as a head potter in the Ejisu market to fund her education up to the Senior High School level, and despite scoring 5As, 2Bs and 1C, she is handicapped and can’t afford to go to the university.

“If you ever bought goods at the Ejisu market in early 2021, it is possible this young girl was the head porter (kayayo) who helped you carry your load to your vehicle or destination. That's the work she did to support her education in senior high school and still made the grades you see in this picture.

“Jennifer Anaale Apingu is an exceptionally brilliant girl who is currently working at a drinking spot in Navrongo to survive. Her chances of going to school are slim despite her great academic performance,” Manasseh wrote on Facebook on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Jennifer has applied to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Development Studies (UDS), but her chances of successfully enrolling even if any of the institutions grant her admission look bleak due to the lack of financial support.

Manasseh’s appeal for help has got many Ghanaians reacting, with some pledging to help in their little ways, while others call on benevolent nongovernmental organisations and governmental organisations to come to the aid of the brilliant but needy student.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officials 5 hours to count

More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officers of OSP 5 hours to count

Niyindeba Janvier and his wife, Nyirantezimana Domitila

She rejected me many times – Husband of woman with skin condition tells love story (video)

Driver sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after insulting pastor in church

Driver jailed 2 years for insulting pastor in church, hiding his car (video)

Adisadel College

Adisadel College students captured in viral assault video were fighting over phone