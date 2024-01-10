Former Liberian Chief Justice, 3 family members get life imprisonment for murder

The four defendants were arrested and indicted in June last year in connection with the mysterious death of Charlotte Musu. Initially, Ms Scott claimed that intruders had attacked her home, resulting in the tragic death of her niece. However, after a five-month trial, the court in the capital, Monrovia, found the former chief justice and her family members guilty of murder, conspiracy, and raising a false alarm to law enforcement officers.

Liberia abolished the death penalty in July last year, and as a result, the court handed down life sentences to the accused. Ms Scott's defence team has announced their intention to appeal the judgement, maintaining their client's innocence. The former chief justice served in her role from 1997 to 2003, and this verdict has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting discussions on the justice system and the implications for Liberia's political landscape.