Ghanaian farmer shoots friend to death after suspecting him of trying to snatch his wife

According to adomonline.com, although both Saahene and Noshi’s wife had denied having anything intimate between them, the latter did not believe them. He triggered a physical fight but neighbours managed to bring the situation under control.

The news website reports that Noshi later invited Saahene to his house under the guise of making peace with him after a frosty relationship, but unknown to the victim, the invitation was a ploy to kill him.

It is reported that as soon as Saahene entered Noshi’s compound, he opened gunfire on him unexpectedly, killing him on the spot.

After the bloody crime, the suspect fled the community to avoid being arrested.

Personnel of the Tepa District Police Command have visited the crime scene for preliminary investigation.

The law enforcement officers conveyed Saahene’s body to the Tepa Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

In October last year, another Ghanaian man was arrested for slashing the throat of another man who married his ex-wife.

The tragic incident occurred at Edwinase-Munsunkwa, a community in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The suspect, identified as Kojo Arthur, popularly known as Capo, invaded the home of the deceased, Robert Osei, together with his friend, also identified as Buabeng.

“They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads,” Assemblymember of the Edwinase electoral area, George Arthur, told Connect FM.

“They decided to sneak out of the community after committing the crime, but they were apprehended by some youths. They tied them up until the police arrived and handed them over. They are currently in the custody of the Atobiase Police Station in the same district.”

It is reported that Capo and his ex-wife, identified as Edufuwa, have three children, but the marriage ended.