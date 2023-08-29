A video of the chaotic incident filmed at the premises of Kumasi-based Nhyira FM has been making the rounds on various social media platforms and getting numerous interesting reactions.
Ghanaian man, wife and mother-in-law in physical fight as DNA says he's not kids' father (video)
A physical fight broke out as a woman and her mother teamed up against her husband after it allegedly came to light thanks to DNA that the children that were born during their marriage were not sired by the man.
The disappointed man, his wife and the mother-in-law are seen exiting the studios of the radio station amid a fierce exchange of words, and while they were still on the premises, the altercation escalated into a physical attack.
From the footage, it appears that a heated altercation had been ongoing inside the building and what was captured outside of the studios was just a continuation. The man’s mother-in-law is seen exchanging apparently words with him and daring him to beat him if he wished and then pushing him. The man’s fury heightened instantly and he dashed towards her with a raised hand to hit her before some men believed to staff of the radio station quickly intervened to save the elderly woman and restrain the angry man.
According to X (Twitter) page, SIKAOFFICIAL1, the fight was over the revelation contained in the DNA report which brought into question the paternity of the woman's children.
Then, seeing that her husband was attempting to hit her mother, his wife ran speedily from afar to hit him on the head with an attempt to land a follow-up one before she was restrained by one of the men standing by.
A uniformed security guard was also captured in the video walking around the scene, while another man filmed the incident. Bystanders are also heard in the background screaming and calling for calm.
