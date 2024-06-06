Ghanaian Pastor prophesies extreme famine in London starting 15th of next month

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official on X, Apostle Owusu makes a stark prediction, stating,
London is set to face extreme famine and disease beginning on the 15th of next month, according to a prophecy by Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, founder and leader of Jemel Chapel International.
"There will be hunger in London, there will be a disease outbreak. It will start on the 15th of next month. We will be praying for them, so if you know anyone in London, buy Gari for them. Don’t laugh, you will be there and you will be told that they are dying of hunger," he said in Akan.
The pastor’s prophecy has sparked varied reactions across social media, particularly on X formerly Twitter.
One user, NO-TIME (@iamNotime), humorously commented, "Make somebody buy dewormer give am. Sometimes, these sayings are symptoms of worms" .
Another user, TOPBOY🥷🏾🦍 (@DarkestCheff), remarked, "It’s Funny he didn’t see ur economy in the future but is see others own 😂😂💔" .
User Oley (@kingoleyman) also shared his skepticism, pointing out, "People that have stored food which can save them 50 years from hunger look at this".
The prediction has certainly captured attention, provoking both humor and criticism from the online community.
As the date approaches, many will be watching closely to see if the prophecy comes to pass.
