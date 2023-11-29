The reason behind the church's refusal was Rose's pregnancy, discovered just hours before the scheduled ceremony at the Assemblies of God Church in Aba.
Groom marries pregnant bride in another church as his church refuses to officiate
A Nigerian gentleman, Israel Kennedy, took the decisive step of leaving a church in Abia state after it refused to officiate his wedding with his fiancée, Miss Rose.
Recommended articles
The church's board, adhering strictly to its established laws prohibiting pregnancies before marriage, made the tough call to cancel the wedding.
As a consequence, Israel Kennedy and Rose found themselves not only without a venue for their wedding but also facing suspension and fines for violating the church's regulations.
This unexpected turn of events left the couple and their guests disheartened, considering the substantial financial investments already made in preparations.
Despite the setback, Israel Kennedy found unwavering support from his friends, family, and in-laws. Together, they rallied to help the couple overcome the obstacles.
Consequently, Kennedy and his wife secured the services of a new church in Enyimba City, whose identity remains undisclosed. This alternative church agreed to conduct the wedding, citing its own constitution as the basis for their decision. The new church’s rules do not frown on pregnancy before marriage once the couple has already completed traditional marriage rites.
A close friend of the couple, Uche Simeon, shared, “The man and his wife are now happy that they have become husband and wife. The embarrassment of last Sunday has been wiped away and they are not even bothered about any more sanctions from their original church.”
This positive turn of events marked the end of a challenging chapter for the couple, now able to focus on the happiness of their union without the shadows of past restrictions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh