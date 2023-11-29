Groom marries pregnant bride in another church as his church refuses to officiate

The church's board, adhering strictly to its established laws prohibiting pregnancies before marriage, made the tough call to cancel the wedding.

As a consequence, Israel Kennedy and Rose found themselves not only without a venue for their wedding but also facing suspension and fines for violating the church's regulations.

This unexpected turn of events left the couple and their guests disheartened, considering the substantial financial investments already made in preparations.

Despite the setback, Israel Kennedy found unwavering support from his friends, family, and in-laws. Together, they rallied to help the couple overcome the obstacles.

Consequently, Kennedy and his wife secured the services of a new church in Enyimba City, whose identity remains undisclosed. This alternative church agreed to conduct the wedding, citing its own constitution as the basis for their decision. The new church’s rules do not frown on pregnancy before marriage once the couple has already completed traditional marriage rites.

A close friend of the couple, Uche Simeon, shared, “The man and his wife are now happy that they have become husband and wife. The embarrassment of last Sunday has been wiped away and they are not even bothered about any more sanctions from their original church.”