Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

Footage from the hospital showed the grief-stricken father being surrounded by mourners, who tried to console him. In one scene, Al Qumsan was seen kneeling beside the shrouded bodies of his wife and children, joining others in Islamic funeral prayers. "May God unite you with them in paradise, my dear," an imam reassured him, as those around him echoed prayers for the family.

The tragedy that befell Al Qumsan is just one of many in Gaza, where Israeli strikes have caused widespread devastation. His wife, a pharmacist, and their twins were among at least 23 people killed in the area during several Israeli strikes, according to hospital officials. The attack also claimed the life of a nine-month-old baby, adding to the mounting death toll in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict, which began when Israel launched a military offensive on 7 October in response to an attack by Hamas, has left nearly 40,000 Palestinians dead, including over 16,400 children, and more than 92,000 wounded. The Ministry of Health reports that entire families have been wiped out, cities have been reduced to rubble, and over 1.9 million people have been displaced.

Al Qumsan had moved his family to Deir al-Balah in a desperate attempt to protect his then-pregnant wife from the intensifying bombardment. However, even this precaution could not shield them from the violence that has gripped Gaza for nearly ten months. Just days before the strike, Jumana had posted on Facebook celebrating the birth of their twins, calling them a "miracle." The couple had been married in July 2023, before the outbreak of the war.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened as Israeli restrictions on aid have left relief workers unable to provide adequate assistance. Health authorities are struggling to manage the influx of wounded civilians in a healthcare system that has been devastated by the conflict. The Ministry of Health reports that more than 885 health workers have been killed, and less than half of Gaza’s hospitals are partially operational.

UNICEF has raised alarms over the dire situation in Gaza, describing the ongoing war as "unrelenting" and warning that thousands of children continue to suffer unimaginable horrors. The agency estimates that at least 17,000 children have been separated from their families or are unaccompanied.

Salim Oweis, a communications officer for UNICEF, expressed his shock at the extent of the devastation in Gaza: "I was shocked by the depth of suffering, destruction, and widespread displacement in Gaza," he said. "The footage the world sees on television provides a glimpse into the living hell people have been enduring for over ten months. What it does not fully convey is how behind the crumbled buildings – entire neighbourhoods, livelihoods, and dreams have been reduced to rubble."

