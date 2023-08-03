Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

It is reported that the couple from West Bengal raised suspicion of their neighbours in North 24 Parganas when they started travelling around the state and flaunting their newly-acquired phone.

The neighbours notified authorities because it didn’t make sense to them that a couple who earned just a little monthly salary and sometimes had financial issues would suddenly begin to live ostentatiously. What even heightened the suspicions was the fact that at the time Jaydev and Sathi displaying flamboyance and exhibiting the iPhone 14, they could not tell their neighbours where their baby was.

“After interrogation, the mother admitted to the crime and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips across the state so that they could create content for Instagram reels,” a police official is quoted to have told Indian Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8-month-old infant was located by the police at the home of one Priyanka Ghosh, a local of Khardah in the same neighbourhood. Human trafficking charges have been brought against her and the baby's parents.