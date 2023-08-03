According to reports, the Indian couple, Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, having committed the first atrocity, attempted again to sell their 7-year-old daughter too, but did not succeed.
Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14
An iPhone-obsessed couple has been arrested and charged for selling their 8-month-old baby to buy the latest version of the device.
It is reported that the couple from West Bengal raised suspicion of their neighbours in North 24 Parganas when they started travelling around the state and flaunting their newly-acquired phone.
The neighbours notified authorities because it didn’t make sense to them that a couple who earned just a little monthly salary and sometimes had financial issues would suddenly begin to live ostentatiously. What even heightened the suspicions was the fact that at the time Jaydev and Sathi displaying flamboyance and exhibiting the iPhone 14, they could not tell their neighbours where their baby was.
“After interrogation, the mother admitted to the crime and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips across the state so that they could create content for Instagram reels,” a police official is quoted to have told Indian Express.
The 8-month-old infant was located by the police at the home of one Priyanka Ghosh, a local of Khardah in the same neighbourhood. Human trafficking charges have been brought against her and the baby's parents.
This is just one of the instances of how desperate some people are to acquire iPhones at all costs and are willing to do whatever it takes regardless of how bizarre or risky.
